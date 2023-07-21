DeSantis To Reboot Stagnating Presidential Campaign Amid Funding Concerns: Report

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is preparing to reboot his Republican presidential campaign amid stagnating poll numbers and concerns about financing, according to a report Thursday in NBC News.

The governor’s campaign manager, Generra Peck, told NBC this week that DeSantis would begin focusing on a more national approach to campaigning, shifting away from touting his political victories in Florida. DeSantis formalized his long-expected bid for the White House in May but has so far failed to make headway against former President Donald Trump’s vice grip on GOP primary polls. DeSantis’ campaign has been plagued by missteps, and skepticism about his bid has begun to grow among Republicans.

Advertisement

“Ron DeSantis has never been the favorite or the darling of the establishment, and he has won because of it every time,” Peck said in a statement to NBC. “No one in this race has been under fire more and won than Gov. DeSantis. He’s ready to prove them wrong again. Buckle up.”

She added that DeSantis would shift focus from large campaign events to more intimate appearances and could give more access to media outlets. The governor has largely resisted such appearances on major networks, an unusual strategy for a candidate trying to appeal to voters across the nation.

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, walk in the Fourth of July parade in Merrimack, New Hampshire. The Florida governor announces his bid for the White House in May. Reba Saldanha/Associated Press

There’s also growing concern about the breakneck pace at which DeSantis has been spending campaign funds. He brought in $20 million during last quarter’s fundraising haul, but a reported 70% of his donors have already given the federal maximum for a primary race. The governor has also struggled to secure a large coalition of smaller donors, although his affiliated super PAC, Never Back Down, has raised $130 million since March.

Advertisement

Politico reported last week that his campaign had begun cutting staff, a troubling sign as the race is only just gearing up, with the first GOP primary debate set for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. It’s unclear if Trump will attend the debate.

Despite such concerns, DeSantis defended his bid for the presidency earlier this week in a rare interview with CNN, saying he wanted the country to look forward rather than back, a dig at Trump, who lost reelection in 2020.

“They’ve been saying that I’ve been doing poorly for my whole time as governor, basically,” he quipped to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

DeSantis sparked nationwide criticism earlier last month after his campaign shared a new ad celebrating his efforts to limit freedoms for LGBTQ+ Americans. The video attacked Trump’s words of support after the 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that left 49 people dead.

The Log Cabin Republicans, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ group representing conservatives, called the ad “divisive and desperate,” warning it would alienate essential voting blocs.