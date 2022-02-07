Ron Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Refuses To Say Whether He Agrees With Pence Or Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) models himself as a tough-talking politician, but he apparently couldn’t handle a question from a journalist about the 2020 election.

It happened after the governor was asked whether Mike Pence could have “overturned” the 2020 presidential election for Donald Trump when he was vice president.

DeSantis, who is reportedly weighing a possible presidential run in 2024, refused to be pinned down with an actual opinion.

“I’m not. I ... ” DeSantis told reporters before cutting himself off, according to NBC News.

After a reporter pressed him on the question, DeSantis decided changing the subject was the best option. So he said that he had a “great working relationship” with the Trump administration while accusing the Biden White House of obstructing his agenda.

The question that DeSantis avoided answering is liable to come up a lot this year, considering that Trump and Pence appear to be political polar opposites where the Jan. 6 insurrection is concerned.

That’s because Trump keeps claiming without evidence that the election was rigged and that Pence could have changed the outcome.

However, the former vice president recently gave a speech where he said Trump was “wrong” in his claim that Pence could have changed the outcome of our election.

Naturally, Twitter users weren’t impressed by DeSantis’ avoidance of a legitimate question.

I prefer a governor who isn't afraid to stand up to a one term, twice impeached flaccid fascist phallus. #RemoveRon https://t.co/qWLEQC3Je6 — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) February 7, 2022