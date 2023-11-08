Ron DeSantis Did A Thing With His Tongue And It's Freaking People Out

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) can’t quite seem to lick this one habit.
DeSantis, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, has a tendency to lick his lips. He does it so much that the Lincoln Project made a video last year mocking him over it.
This week, he did it again during a joint interview on NBC News with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who had just endorsed him over Donald Trump:
DeSantis has tried to make a name for himself by pushing extreme far-right policies and saying the word “woke” as many times as possible.
But he’s often gotten attention for other things, such as the time he wiped his nose and touched a supporter, his odd denial of a report that he once ate pudding with his fingers, his defensive response to a question about alleged lifts in his shoes, his exaggerated facial expressions when speaking, and an awkward attempt to smile during a debate.
Now, his tongue has got the tongues of his critics wagging: