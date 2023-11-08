Ron DeSantis Did A Thing With His Tongue And It's Freaking People Out

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) can’t quite seem to lick this one habit.

DeSantis, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, has a tendency to lick his lips. He does it so much that the Lincoln Project made a video last year mocking him over it.

This week, he did it again during a joint interview on NBC News with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who had just endorsed him over Donald Trump:

WTF is going on with his snake tongue? pic.twitter.com/MVq6bsoWTt — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 7, 2023

Now, his tongue has got the tongues of his critics wagging:

He’s either a parseltongue or a horcrux https://t.co/rxUwvUsV6D — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) November 8, 2023

Anybody ever seen “V” ? Would make a lot of sense about Republicans. https://t.co/0PRsXaWCXd — Michael Erler (@MichaelErlerSBN) November 8, 2023

He's clearly a Death Eater. pic.twitter.com/DnbROQVLlA — Darrin Hall (@DarrinHall15) November 8, 2023

His human suit is slipping pic.twitter.com/QA7DZESw9p — that artist… (@thatmouthybroad) November 8, 2023

