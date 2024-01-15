Ron DeSantis Makes Last Ditch Plea To Iowa Republicans: Vote For The 'Underdog'

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) wants voters to know he likes being the “underdog.”
The Republican presidential primary contender tried to dismiss middling poll numbers while making his final pitch to Iowa caucus-goers during an interview on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.
“It’s good to be an underdog,” DeSantis told host Jonathan Karl. “We’re going to do well, but I’d rather have people count us out. I’d rather have people lower expectations for us. I tend to perform better like that.”
While DeSantis was once considered Donald Trump’s most formidable rival, he has failed to woo many Republican voters, unable to convert MAGA die-hards or appeal to the Trump-skeptical side of the party.
On Saturday, NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom’s Iowa survey was released, showing DeSantis polling in third place, with only 16% of voters calling him their top choice.
Trump held a formidable lead with 48% of voters’ support, while Nikki Haley was tracking in second place with 20%.
Despite the numbers, DeSantis seemed undaunted during a rally at the Des Moines offices of his super PAC, Never Back Down, on Saturday, where he told supporters, “They can throw a blizzard at us, and we are gonna fight. They can throw wind chill at us, and we are gonna fight.”
“They can throw media narratives at us, and we are gonna fight. They can throw fake polls at us, and we are gonna fight. We are gonna fight because we are going to turn this country around.”
Iowa Republicans will make their final decision during caucus events across the Hawkeye State on Monday.