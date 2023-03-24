Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t announced if he’s running against Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, but he indicated Thursday he would not be Trump’s vice-presidential running mate. (Watch the video below.)

Asked by Newsmax’s Eric Bolling if he would consider joining the Trump ticket, DeSantis said:

“I think I am probably more of an executive guy. I think that you want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got into this job, is because we have action. We’re able to make things happen, and I think that’s probably what I’m best suited for.”

DeSantis and Trump have emerged as Republican favorites in the GOP race. Hostilities between the two have risen lately.

DeSantis ticked off Trump by saying he personally would not know how to pay “hush money” to a “porn star.” The comment was construed as a snarky nod to the Stormy Daniels payoff case that threatens Trump with an indictment.

Meanwhile Trump, who has been calling the governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” and recently added “Ron DeSoros” to his nicknames, retaliated with a screenshot spreading an unfounded rumor that DeSantis drank with underage girls as a high school teacher.