Ron DeSantis Wants Disney Trial Pushed Back To After 2024 Election

As he continues his bid for the White House, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) hopes to postpone a trial in Disney’s civil lawsuit against him until well after the 2024 presidential election, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Disney sued back in April over allegations that the hard-right governor retaliated against the company — one of his state’s largest employers — over its political stances.

This week, Disney’s lawyers proposed a timeline to start the trial on July 15, 2024, estimating it would last 10 days.

DeSantis’ side argued for delaying the trial’s start to Aug. 4, 2025.

The governor is currently battling former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, positioning himself even further to the right on issues like immigration and LGBTQ+ rights — although polls show that prospective voters still prefer Trump.

If the court sides with Disney, the trial would align with the 2024 Republican National Convention, certainly providing a distraction if DeSantis were to cinch the nomination.

The company’s lawyers argued in court documents that delaying the trial would hurt its business, as the lawsuit is meant to address “ongoing retaliation” (emphasis theirs).

Disney alleges that DeSantis engaged in actions that were “patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional” after the company came down against DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law. The measure prohibited discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms with the youngest students, and DeSantis expanded it to include older grade levels last month.