Twitter Users Are Grossed Out By Ron DeSantis Wiping Nose And Then Touching Supporter

Ron DeSantis’ hand got up close and personal with his nose just before patting a man on the back during a trip to Iowa last week.

In a clip that surfaced on social media Friday, the Florida governor’s hand is seen making stops to his nostrils and his mouth before traveling straight to the man’s shirt.

The snotty interaction came as the apparent supporter told DeSantis, who has come under fire for his ongoing feud with Disney and other controversial moves, not to “back down.”

Earlier this week, another unsettling moment from the governor’s Iowa visit similarly went viral, with a photo and video showing DeSantis laughing awkwardly during a fundraising event in Sioux Center.

Did he just wipe his snot on the guy’s shirt sitting in a wheelchair? pic.twitter.com/Mls53R4rtf — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 19, 2023

A Twitter user who had initially shared the nose-wiping clip also posted a different video from the fundraiser in which DeSantis again appears to touch his mouth or nose before touching someone.

..."oh you want a booger too? Here's one for your hand." pic.twitter.com/NlLFGXag8C — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) May 19, 2023

A second Twitter user posted yet another clip of the governor wiping his nose with his hand at some point, jesting that DeSantis is “snot” going to be president.

It’s kind of his thing. pic.twitter.com/xxKLXfJwhc — The Chud Report (@TheChudReport) May 19, 2023

Others online joked that DeSantis — who is expected to announce a 2024 presidential campaign as soon as next week — and his nose are both “running.”

Read more reactions to the nose wipe here:

It’s called a “blessing.” An anointing, if you will. King Charles got holy oil from the Holy Land or something like that. Meanwhile, the poor sap in the chair gets anointed with snot from Eggar the Bug. — Agatha (@NaughtyAgatha45) May 20, 2023

LOL! A new way for Republicans to use their supporters! :))) — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) May 19, 2023

This dude's a walking biohazard. — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) May 19, 2023

Or Ron DeSnotAmongstUs? — Heart Rhythm Doc (@Ablationist) May 19, 2023

He doesn’t laugh normal.

He doesn’t eat pudding normal.

He doesn’t wear a mask normal.

He doesn’t wipe his nose normal.



Who the hell wipes their whole open hand across their face like this? — Warren (@swd2) May 19, 2023

Up close in slow motion, it looks like something is still on his nose, which is probably why that man is looking down at that guy’s shirt when DeSnotis put his hand there — Medias_#MeidasMightyⓂ️Ⓜ️🇺🇸🌊🌈🟧 (@gemluvr257) May 19, 2023

That snot very nice. — GeorgeElick (@HeardNerdHerd) May 19, 2023