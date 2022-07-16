Doesn't Add Up: Gov. Ron DeSantis Rails Against 'Woke Math'

Way right Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday claimed he has “woke math’s” number, and he doesn’t like it.

He railed about the mysterious mathematics Friday in a speech in Tampa to a group of conservative Moms for Liberty who are opposed to several aspects of education.

Advertisement

DeSantis was unable to elucidate exactly what “woke math’ is. He indicated that it’s math with little regard for correct calculations, which was news to the world.

“I’m just thinking to myself like, 2 + 2 equals 4. It’s not 2 + 2 equals: Well how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?” he “explained.”

“No. We gotta teach the kids to get the right answer.”

He boasted that Florida sent “woke math” textbooks back to publishers. They “took the woke out and sent us back normal math books,” DeSantis insisted.

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis slams "woke math"



"I'm just thinking to myself, like, 2+2=4 right? It's not '2+2= well, how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?' No - we gotta teach the kids to get the right answer." pic.twitter.com/nWbwYuWwJP — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) July 15, 2022

Advertisement

That was a head-scratcher, even for DeSantis. He hasn’t quite nailed the Florida “woke math” patter.

Earlier this year Florida’s Department of Education shipped thousands of textbooks, most of them for students in kindergarten through fourth grade, back to publishers. But in the case of math textbooks, it wasn’t because lessons were taking a “whatever” approach to calculations, as DeSantis claimed.

It’s not crystal clear why so many books were rejected. Florida is desperately trying to dodge, for example, any teaching in schools about racism or the LGBTQ community (with the new “Don’t Say Gay” law). But it’s difficult to know how those issues would pop up in a math textbook.

One of hundreds of Floridians reviewing school textbooks in the state earlier this year flatly noted to the Education Department that its restrictions simply weren’t “irrelevant to a math textbook,” The Washington Post reported.

The Education Department released images to the press in April of just four pages of allegedly “woke math” in returned textbooks. One, for example, included a bar graph showing that people over 65 and political conservatives tend to express more racial prejudice.

Advertisement

Twitter critics of DeSantis’ nonsensical explanation of his version of “woke math” think somebody needs a better education.

@GovRonDeSantis calls it “woke math” when he’s caught red handed giving $5.7 billion to corporations in giveaways and paying for it by raising taxes on working Floridians by $1 billion all while he takes in $30 million in from corporate donors. — MJ Delaney (@gracieandmike) July 15, 2022

Woke math:



Democrats + More Democrats = Voting Ron DeSantis out of office — Friday On My Mind 🌊🌊🌊 (@TheLostGenXer) July 15, 2022

Meanwhile you’re crying about “woke math”. Dude. It’s math. 2+2 will ALWAYS equal 4. If that’s “woke” then …



f(DeSantis)=0 — CaliSandStorm🇺🇦☮️ (@calisandstorm) July 15, 2022

He has yet to show what that means or why they banned math textbooks. But we all know what woke means to white supremists like DeSantis and the Moms for "liberty", right? — KCD (@kbbtt90) July 15, 2022