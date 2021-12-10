In the closing moments against top-ranked Purdue on Thursday, Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. made a bold promise to his teammates.

“I huddled these guys up, and I’m like, God forbid they score, give me the ball, and I’m going to send them home,” Harper told The Associated Press.

Promise kept.

Harper took an inbound pass from Mawot Mag and sank a running buzzer-beater from nearly half-court to stun Purdue, 70-68, and give the Scarlet Knights their first victory over a No. 1 team in school history.

The New Jersey school’s gym erupted.

Harper, the son of former NBA star Ron Harper, scored 30 points. But his last 3 will be remembered for a long time.

