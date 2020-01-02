Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard didn’t mince words when asked why people in his industry tend to oppose President Donald Trump.

Howard, whose 2001 film “A Beautiful Mind” won Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director, said many of his colleagues know Trump from the president’s own career in the entertainment industry. Trump starred in the long-running reality TV show “The Apprentice” and has made multiple cameos in television and movies.

So when asked why Hollywood tends to oppose the president, Howard tweeted:

In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest,morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US https://t.co/Ep8ggvquMY — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 1, 2020

While Howard is known for his Democratic politics ― even resurrecting some of his old characters in a 2008 campaign spot for former President Barack Obama ― that hasn’t always been the case. Howard said his first presidential vote was for President Richard M. Nixon in 1972.