Ron Johnson Argues Against COVID-19 Relief Bill In The Weirdest Way, Becomes A Meme

The weird way in which Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) argued on the Senate floor Wednesday against Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has gone viral.
Part of Johnson’s argument centered on the literal thickness of the money.
The Wisconsin Republican, who had no such qualms about federal spending when ex-President Donald Trump was in office, used this visual to make his point:
“That is what we are debating spending,” said Johnson, who has faced backlash in recent weeks for downplaying the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.
“A stack of dollar bills that extends more than half-way the distance to the moon,” he added.
Watch the full video here:
Late-night show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” invited people on Twitter to rework the image:
And they duly obliged with this “Photoshop Battle.”
