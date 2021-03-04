Ron Johnson Argues Against COVID-19 Relief Bill In The Weirdest Way, Becomes A Meme

Part of Johnson’s argument centered on the literal thickness of the money.

The Wisconsin Republican, who had no such qualms about federal spending when ex-President Donald Trump was in office, used this visual to make his point:

“That is what we are debating spending,” said Johnson, who has faced backlash in recent weeks for downplaying the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

“A stack of dollar bills that extends more than half-way the distance to the moon,” he added.

