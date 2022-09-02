Fake Wisconsin Elector Is On Sen. Ron Johnson's Campaign Payroll

“I had nothing to do with the alternate slate,” he added. “I had no idea that anybody was going to ask me to deliver those. My involvement in that attempt to deliver spanned the course of a couple of seconds ... I knew nothing about it.”

Johnson ended up not delivering the fake Wisconsin slate because the chief of staff for then Vice President Mike Pence said it would not be accepted.

Early this summer, Johnson pretended to take a nonexistent phone call when reporters peppered him with questions about the counterfeit electors.