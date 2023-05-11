Twitter Users Mock Ron Johnson For His Plea To 'Infer' Things About Biden Family

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) called on Americans to “infer what’s happening” with President Joe Biden and his family in the wake of allegations from House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.).

Comer, in an update Wednesday on Republicans’ investigation into the Biden family, pointed to bank records obtained via subpoenas and alleged the family took in millions of dollars from foreign entities via “influence peddling.”

However, his allegations didn’t implicate the president directly.

Comer has previously said a probe into the president’s ties to his son Hunter Biden’s business moves was like “tracking a bleeding bear through a snowstorm.”

Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, in an interview on Wednesday, asked Johnson what the Bidens were “getting paid for,” and Johnson called on inferences.

“On the bank records, you’re not going to see ‘bribe to change this policy.’ You have to infer what’s happening here,” he said.

“You’re not going to get necessarily hard proof but there’s such a huge body of evidence,” Johnson added. “We had in September 2020, it was all ignored, it was all denigrated. It was all called Russian disinformation. It’s the same playbook of the Democrats. The same playbook of the media that wants to prop up and cover up for the Bidens.”

"You have to infer what's happening here ... you're not gonna get necessarily hard proof" -- Ron Johnson to Maria Bartiromo on alleged "evidence" of Biden corruption pic.twitter.com/Uxg4Vv3yXG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 10, 2023

Twitter users slammed the Wisconsin Republican as they offered a translation for his message: “We have no proof.”

“You’re not going to get any proof, but use your imaginations like we do.” — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) May 10, 2023

Yes, that is what you learn in law school, to "infer" is enough for court. — Yes, Karen (@FreeStateKaren) May 10, 2023

In the Oversight Committee’s Investigation document, the word “appear” or “appears” as in “..their corporate entities appear to be an attempt to engage in financial deception” appears 13 times. “Likely”, “could” and “possible” all play roles in this devastating Hail Mary. — Jack W Stamps (@jackwstamps) May 10, 2023

Innocent until inferred guilty — Jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) May 10, 2023