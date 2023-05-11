What's Hot

Joe Biden Republican PartyRon Johnson

Twitter Users Mock Ron Johnson For His Plea To 'Infer' Things About Biden Family

“You’re not going to get necessarily hard proof but there’s such a huge body of evidence," Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said of the Bidens.
Ben Blanchet

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) called on Americans to “infer what’s happening” with President Joe Biden and his family in the wake of allegations from House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.).

Comer, in an update Wednesday on Republicans’ investigation into the Biden family, pointed to bank records obtained via subpoenas and alleged the family took in millions of dollars from foreign entities via “influence peddling.”

However, his allegations didn’t implicate the president directly.

Comer has previously said a probe into the president’s ties to his son Hunter Biden’s business moves was like “tracking a bleeding bear through a snowstorm.”

Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, in an interview on Wednesday, asked Johnson what the Bidens were “getting paid for,” and Johnson called on inferences.

“On the bank records, you’re not going to see ‘bribe to change this policy.’ You have to infer what’s happening here,” he said.

“You’re not going to get necessarily hard proof but there’s such a huge body of evidence,” Johnson added. “We had in September 2020, it was all ignored, it was all denigrated. It was all called Russian disinformation. It’s the same playbook of the Democrats. The same playbook of the media that wants to prop up and cover up for the Bidens.”

Twitter users slammed the Wisconsin Republican as they offered a translation for his message: “We have no proof.”

