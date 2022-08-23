Sen. Ron Johnson Calls Bill Codifying Same-Sex Marriage 'Completely Unnecessary'

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) called the bipartisan congressional effort to codify same-sex marriage “completely unnecessary,” raising questions about whether he would support the bill.

Johnson on Friday told ABC affiliate WISN he is working on an amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act that would protect religious liberty. Conservative groups have reportedly tried to steer Republicans away from the bill, saying it would undermine religious freedom and legalize things like polygamy and child marriages.

“That is the concern right there. It’s a very legitimate concern,” Johnson said. “We’re working on an amendment, as well, before I’d ever support that.” He added that the bill “was completely unnecessary” because he believes “the decision on gay marriage will never be overturned” by the Supreme Court.

In July, Johnson signaled he would support the Senate version, according to CNN.

“Even though I feel the Respect for Marriage Act is unnecessary, should it come before the Senate, I see no reason to oppose it,” Johnson said at the time.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), a sponsor of the bipartisan legislation, reportedly is discussing concerns similar to Johnson’s with other Republicans and is working on a clarifying amendment.

The bill needs 60 votes to pass, but GOP senators have been divided. The House has already passed a bill protecting same-sex marriage with the support of 47 Republicans.

The Supreme Court opinion in June revoking abortion rights raised concerns that the court’s conservative majority might go even further.

In his concurring opinion in the abortion case, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should also reconsider other cases that rest on the right to privacy — specifically those protecting contraception access and same-sex relationships.

During the same interview, Johnson told WISN’s Matt Smith he was only involved in Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election with fake electors for a “couple of seconds.” The Republican senator said he was asked to give an envelope with a slate of fake electors to then-Vice President Mike Pence. That didn’t end up happening because Pence’s staff told him it wasn’t wanted, Johnson said.

Johnson, who is up for reelection this year, trails his Democratic opponent and is regarded as the Senate’s most vulnerable Republican.