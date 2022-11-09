Republican Ron Johnson Wins Wisconsin Senate Race, Frustrating Democrats

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is projected to win reelection, dispatching Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and cementing a key component of the GOP’s path back to a Senate majority.

Johnson’s victory is likely to frustrate Democrats in Wisconsin, who have long viewed the conspiracy-friendly conservative as far too right-wing, and too friendly to big business, for the populist swing state. While Johnson has never been popular, he successfully attacked Barnes on crime and inflation.

Barnes, who emerged from a once-crowded primary after his opponents dropped out and endorsed him, originally held a slender lead in polling over Johnson and had hoped a class-based message could win over working-class voters.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) speaks at a political rally at the Waukesha County Expo on Nov. 7. Alex Wroblewski for The Washington Post via Getty Images

But Republican outside groups, including a super PAC funded by two ultra-wealthy GOP donors, slammed Barnes for showing sympathy to the “Defund the Police” movement, hurting his poll numbers.

Johnson was a slight favorite in the race, and his victory does little to directly change the math for Senate control, but a Barnes win would have made it exceedingly difficult for the GOP to win control of the upper chamber.

