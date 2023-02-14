What's Hot

EntertainmentJoe Biden Stephen ColbertTed Cruz

Ex-Biden Chief Of Staff Ron Klain Taunts Ted Cruz With Out-Of-This World Insult

This would potentially explain a lot about the Texas senator.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) may be taking off to some place a whole lot more distant than Cancun after a former high-ranking U.S. government official just outed him as an extraterrestrial.

Jokingly, of course.

Ron Klain, who was White House chief of staff to President Joe Biden until earlier this month, spoke on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on Monday night about the recent spate of unidentified flying objects shot down by the U.S. military.

“There is no evidence at all ― I’m sorry ― that it is aliens in any way, shape or form,” he said.

Colbert pressed him.

“Are you saying that these aren’t aliens, or there’s no evidence at all of any aliens out there?” he asked.

Klain answered with a dig at the junior senator from Texas.

“There is no evidence of alien life on Earth other than Ted Cruz,” he said as the audience erupted:

Check out the full interview below:

Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

