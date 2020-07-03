Ron Perlman Names ‘Sick And Twisted’ Part Of Trump Presidency That Blows His Mind

Hell hath no fury like “Hellboy” star Ron Perlman talking about Donald Trump.

The “Sons of Anarchy” actor delivered his latest damning critique of the president on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Dean Obeidallah Show” on SiriusXM, denouncing Trump as “a fucking guy” who will “do anything to satiate this sexual fetish” for money, power and attention.

“The sick and twisted part of it all is that he’s managed to resonate in a sector of this country,” said Perlman. “It blows my mind that anybody could listen to this guy for one fucking second, Dean, and think that he’s the president of anything.”

Check out the interview here:

Perlman, who last month went viral for sparring with GOP lawmakers on Twitter, even challenging Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to a wrestling match, also accused Trump of politicizing the coronavirus pandemic to titillate his base.

“If you go to hell, I don’t know a better way to get there than the way this guy has comported himself during this horrifically tragic event,” Perlman added.

On Twitter, meanwhile, the actor turned Trump’s past description of Haiti and African nations as “shithole” countries against the president:

Americans under Donald Trump have been banned from entering into Europe. Because we are diseased. Yes my friends, in 3 short years this reality show clown has turned us into a ‘Shithole Country’. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 3, 2020

