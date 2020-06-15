Ron Perlman Gives GOP's Ted Cruz And Matt Gaetz Hell, Boy

Actor Ron Perlman elevated his clap-back game to legendary levels while roasting conservative lawmakers on Twitter over the weekend.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rep Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and even President Donald Trump all incurred the former “Hellboy” star’s wrath.

First the actor took on Gaetz after the representative ripped U.S. soccer for finally allowing players to kneel in protest during the national anthem. “You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised,” he wrote.

Tagging Trump, who has threatened to boycott games with kneeling, Perlman sniped: “The US Soccer team called and you guessed it... said they couldn’t give any less of a fuck about what you two dipshits think.”

I’d rather the US not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the National Anthem.



You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 11, 2020

The US Soccer team called and you guessed it... said they couldn’t give any less of a fuck about what you two dipshits think. @realDonaldTrump @mattgaetz — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 13, 2020

It escalated. Gaetz called Perlman a “racial justice warrior” who “had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang.” Gaetz was referring to Perlman’s role on the FX series “Sons of Anarchy.” Perlman had to remind him that it’s fiction.

“Yessir, so true! So rewarding playing assholes on tv. Tell me sir, how is it actually being one?”

This racial justice warrior had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang. #SOA https://t.co/mKUFz4y5ru — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 14, 2020

Yessir, so true! So rewarding playing assholes on tv. Tell me sir, how is it actually being one? https://t.co/8Yk4lXvyAI — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 14, 2020

Gaetz retorted that he was proud that Hollywood deemed him a jerk, and Perlman gleefully fact-checked him.

Honestly? The fact that Hollywood thinks I’m an asshole is a badge of honor :)



You wouldn’t be tweeting about me if my message weren’t true & effective. Threatens your wokeness.



How triggered will you be when @realDonaldTrump is re-elected? More or less than when crooked lost? https://t.co/E31s3MuWP9 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 14, 2020

Speaking of Woke Matty, do you think it’s just Hollywood that thinks you’re an asshole? Read the comments, I’ll wait… https://t.co/gUg6buUQ7t — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 14, 2020

In a bit of a plot twist, Perlman went after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), prompting Cruz to try and arrange a wrestling match between Jordan and Perlman. Cruz offered to bet $10,000 for charity that Perlman couldn’t last five minutes with Jordan, a former collegiate wrestler and coach.

PS: You’re lucky for this guy Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking. @mattgaetz pic.twitter.com/uUgUDKHgZA — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky? https://t.co/eRerYVe5kj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

Perlman insulted Cruz and facetiously asked for his autograph. The actor counter-proposed that Jordan be left out of the match because of his “problematic” relationship with wrestling ― the congressman has been accused of ignoring sexual abuse claims of wrestlers while he coached at Ohio State.

So Perlman proposed a match against Cruz. “I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending,” the “Hand of God” alum wrote.

Wait, is this THEE Ted Cruz? Holy shit man! Is this the same guy let little Donnie call his wife A dog and his father an assassin and now kisses his ass? Yo, can I get your autograph man? https://t.co/6QDwCaEkpv — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is... problematic, why don’t we say fuck him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending. https://t.co/6QDwCaEkpv — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

Cruz fought back, attacking Perlman’s own privilege and calling him chicken for avoiding the Jordan challenge.

“Can’t take the heat? Need a manicure?” Cruz wrote.

I get it, you’re rich. But, apparently, soft. You sure seem scared to wrestle Jordan (whom you keep insulting).



Can’t take the heat? Need to get a manicure? https://t.co/giLnJjZNKr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

If the sports calendar continues to remain relatively empty, maybe fans will clamor for a Perlman-Cruz match. But if it’s anything like Cruz and Jimmy Kimmel playing basketball, maybe it’s best to keep the tussling to Twitter.