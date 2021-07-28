Ron Popeil, Infomercial Tycoon, Dies At 86

SMXRF/Star Max via Getty Images Ron Popeil, a legend of TV gadget sales through his company Ronco, is shown Dec. 18, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Ron Popeil, the legendary infomercial personality and inventor, died Wednesday. He was 86.

Popeil suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday and was taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He died Wednesday morning, his family told TMZ. His representative later confirmed his death with Fox News.

A photo of me taking a photo of my dessert. I couldn't resist ! pic.twitter.com/c1PNFBgpQw — Ron Popeil (@RonPopeil) January 28, 2019

Popeil was born in New York in 1935, and became the face of television marketing in the mid-1950s through his Ronco products, like the Chop-O-Matic, the Showtime Rotisserie & BBQ, the Pocket Fisherman, Mr. Microphone and Hair in a Can.

Popeil may have been best known for his even more popular catch phrases, including “Set it, and forget it!” and “But wait, there’s more!”

His website touts that throughout his career, he’s “been on more television channels for more hours in more markets for more years than virtually all other celebrities in American television history.”

In 1993, the TV icon won the IG Nobel Prize in consumer engineering ― a satirical award that celebrates odd or trivial achievements.