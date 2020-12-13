'SNL's' Rona Family Of COVID-19 Viruses Grateful To Trump For Keeping Them Around

In an updated twist on the alien Coneheads, “Saturday Night Live” introduced fans to the “Rona family” of COVID-19 viruses all home for the holidays. The family was exhausted from their world — and university —travels.

There’s Mom (Cicely Strong), dad (Beck Bennett), daughter (Lauren Holt) with a fiance she’s been “mutating with,” and n’er-do-well son (Timothee Chalamet), who was a failure in New Zealand. Grandma is the Spanish flu.

Their neighbors are the Herpes — Oral and Genital — who tend to show up during times of stress.

Clearly, their sympathies lie with the Republicans. Mom and dad love President Donald Trump because he “introduced us to everyone he knows.” Bennett pointed out: “We wouldn’t still be here without Trump.”

Some viewers loved it, but others on Twitter weren’t laughing about a virus killing thousands of Americans every day.

"Maybe now isn't a good time." - covid. Yeah maybe so #snl maaaybe not a good time at all. — JoelyGabs (@joelygabs) December 13, 2020

Were the #SNL writers high when they came up with the Rona Christmas sketch? — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) December 13, 2020

Check it out in the video above.