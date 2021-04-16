Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr leads the majors in hits, home runs and beer pong.

A video of the outfielder throwing a baseball right into a fan’s cup of beer earlier this week has gone viral, and suddenly his imposing early-season stats don’t seem so important anymore.

Look how happy he makes these bros in the stands urging him to hit the target.

Splashdown!

Ronald Acuna Jr. hits the ultimate beer pong shot. 😂



(🎥: @wickedboston_) pic.twitter.com/0jGkNL3yEQ — theScore (@theScore) April 15, 2021

Maybe the fan had to move the cup just slightly, but Acuña probably made the most important throw from the outfield in his career. At least if you’re a beer-drinking spectator who’s there for the interaction with players.

Here’s another look.

Ronald Acuña can literally do whatever he wants on a baseball diamond (Via ig/justaholmesy) pic.twitter.com/rXl6g7svtw — Starting 9 (@Starting9) April 15, 2021