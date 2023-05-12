Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Adult Daughter After Meeting Her For First Time

SimpleImages via Getty Images

A Florida man is facing charges of felony sexual battery, incest and possession of drug paraphernalia after he allegedly sexually assaulted his adult daughter during their first meeting in years.

The assault allegedly took place in August 2021, but Ronald Antinore, 53, was only taken into custody by Clearwater police on May 1, according to the blog Law & Crime.

Advertisement

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Clearwater Police Department, Antinore is the biological father of the alleged victim, who was placed for adoption as an infant.

Decades later, the woman learned Antinore was her father and reached out to him on social media. She ended up traveling to Florida in 2021 to meet him in person.

During the visit, Antinore and the woman allegedly “consumed alcoholic beverages throughout the day,” according to the affidavit.

They allegedly returned to a hotel room at the Clarion Inn & Suites Central and ingested LSD together. An arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun says: “The victim stated that as the acid took effect on her she became unable to physically resist the defendant.” At that point, according to the arrest affidavit, the man forced himself on her.

Advertisement

It wasn’t until the effects of the acid receded that the woman was able to leave the bed and lock herself in the bathroom, the affidavit says. She called her boyfriend, who called both the hotel and the Clearwater Police Department.

After a private security guard showed up at the room a short while later, police said, Antinore “became alarmed and fled the area.”