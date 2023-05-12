What's Hot

Is This The End Of Erdogan?

The Biggest Warning Signs That You're Experiencing Early Menopause

YouTuber To Plead Guilty To Lying About Intentional Plane Crash He Planned For Views

Donald Trump Campaign Uses T-Shirt To Taunt CNN Over His Lie-Soaked Town Hall

My Mother Was A Cult Leader. At Her Funeral, One Of Her Followers Put A Curse On Me.

Do Over-The-Counter Varicose Vein Treatments Actually Work? Experts Weigh In

Idaho Jury Weighs Fate Of Slain Kids' Mom In Triple Murder Trial

Dennis Rodman's Son Transfers To USC, Joins Bronny James

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

Seth Rogen Slams Streaming Company Execs Amid Writers Strike

Kari Lake Gives Dumbfounding Take On Trump's Behavior Toward Kaitlan Collins

CrimeFloridaSexual Abuseincest

Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Adult Daughter After Meeting Her For First Time

Ronald Antinore allegedly forced himself on the woman while they were both under the influence of LSD.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

SimpleImages via Getty Images

A Florida man is facing charges of felony sexual battery, incest and possession of drug paraphernalia after he allegedly sexually assaulted his adult daughter during their first meeting in years.

The assault allegedly took place in August 2021, but Ronald Antinore, 53, was only taken into custody by Clearwater police on May 1, according to the blog Law & Crime.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Clearwater Police Department, Antinore is the biological father of the alleged victim, who was placed for adoption as an infant.

Decades later, the woman learned Antinore was her father and reached out to him on social media. She ended up traveling to Florida in 2021 to meet him in person.

During the visit, Antinore and the woman allegedly “consumed alcoholic beverages throughout the day,” according to the affidavit.

They allegedly returned to a hotel room at the Clarion Inn & Suites Central and ingested LSD together. An arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun says: “The victim stated that as the acid took effect on her she became unable to physically resist the defendant.” At that point, according to the arrest affidavit, the man forced himself on her.

It wasn’t until the effects of the acid receded that the woman was able to leave the bed and lock herself in the bathroom, the affidavit says. She called her boyfriend, who called both the hotel and the Clearwater Police Department.

After a private security guard showed up at the room a short while later, police said, Antinore “became alarmed and fled the area.”

As of Friday afternoon, Antinore is being held at the Pinellas County Jail in Florida in lieu of a $302,150 bond.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

Related

FloridaSexual Abuseincest
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

"Young L.A. Girl Slain; Body Slashed in Two" ― L.A.'s Daily News

10 Major Crimes That Shocked the Nation (SLIDESHOW)

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close