Reagan’s Daughter Tears Into Trump's 'Cruelty And Wanton Disregard' For Constitution

Patti Davis, the daughter of former President Ronald Reagan, warned in a scathing new editorial that America currently runs the risk of “forgetting what the presidency is supposed to be” — because of Donald Trump.

“We are so bombarded with the crudeness of Donald Trump, his cruelty and wanton disregard for the tenets of our Constitution, that the image of a president who has a moral compass, reveres our democracy and follows its laws is fading from our collective psyche,” Davis wrote in a column for The Daily Beast published Monday.

Davis, who has become a vocal critic of Trump, recalled her father once explaining to her why Jewish people sent to Nazi concentration camps didn’t turn on and trample the soldiers (who they outnumbered) because “they were too afraid” and “when people are frightened, he said, anything can be done to them.”

“Almost on a daily basis now, we hear about how frightened people are of Donald Trump—Republican Senators, people working in the White House in various capacities, apparently many in the Department of Justice,” Davis noted. “They fear his wrath and his insatiable appetite for revenge. Those of us who are horrified at the dismantling of our democracy fear him because he may very well be destroying more than we can ever rebuild.”