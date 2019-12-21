Patti Davis, the daughter of former President Ronald Reagan, joined the widespread chorus of criticism leveled at the impeached President Donald Trump over his attack on the late Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.)

Trump at a campaign rally in Michigan on Wednesday implied the late lawmaker, who died in February, could be in hell.

Davis, in an op-ed published by The Washington Post on Thursday, said it showed Trump’s “cruelty really has no limits.”

“Trump has assaulted numerous people at his rallies — a Gold Star family, a disabled reporter, various women, political rivals,” she wrote.

“He knows full well the impact of attacking people so publicly,” said Davis, who earlier this year said her late father would have been “horrified” to see what the GOP had become under Trump.

“Maybe some of those in his audience on Wednesday finally began to perceive that his cruelty is limitless, his sense of decency nonexistent,” she added.