Investigative reporter Ronan Farrow just revealed a personal scoop ― he’s engaged to “Pod Save America” host Jon Lovett.

The journalist included the tidbit in his new book “Catch and Kill,” a Me Too expose that calls out NBC, Harvey Weinstein and others for allegedly attempting to cover up sexual misconduct claims.

Farrow, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on Weinstein in The New Yorker, hatched a novel plan to pop the question to Lovett while he was writing “Catch and Kill.”

“I’d send him a draft, and put in a question, right on this page: ‘Marriage?’” Farrow wrote, per People. “On the moon or even here on Earth. He read the draft, found the proposal here, and said, ‘Sure.’”

Emma McIntyre /VF19 via Getty Images Jon Lovett, left, and Ronan Farrow at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

The two had a running joke about getting married on the moon, Farrow explained.

The pair met in 2011 following Lovett’s departure from his speechwriting job for President Barack Obama. Lovett later created the short-lived NBC sitcom “1600 Penn.”

Farrow, 31, and Lovett, 37, have kept a fairly low profile on their relationship, but Lovett did promote his fiancé’s book on Twitter last week.

“I’m so proud of @RonanFarrow and I hope you pre-order Catch and Kill,” he wrote.

