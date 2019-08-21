You Don't Want To See Ronda Rousey's Finger Injury. Or Do You?

The show went on for Ronda Rousey after she badly hurt her finger in a “freak accident.”

The WWE star and UFC Hall of Famer displayed her gruesome injury on Instagram Tuesday (you can see it below but be warned), explaining that a boat door fell on her hand while filming an episode of Fox’s rescue drama “9-1-1.”

Rousey wrote that she thought she had just jammed her fingers and ignored the pain to finish the take. Then she realized how badly mangled her middle digit was and told the director.

She wrote she “was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days.”

Rousey, who now has a recurring role as a firefighter on the drama, turned the real medical emergency into a wry promo for the show.

“Tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn’t just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox,” she wrote.