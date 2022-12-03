GOP Chairwoman Condemns Antisemitism, But Twitter Users Are Skeptical

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel insisted there is no place in the Republican Party for antisemitism, as recently demonstrated by Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, but many Twitter users were skeptical.

Very skeptical.

McDaniel took to Twitter on Thursday to declare Ye’s recent pro-Hitler remarks “abhorrent” while claiming, “There is no place for Kanye, Fuentes, or their views inside the Republican Party.”

Kanye’s remarks are abhorrent.



I completely condemn them and anti-Semitism in all of its forms. There is no place for Kanye, Fuentes, or their views inside the Republican Party. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 1, 2022

However, many Twitter users weren’t impressed with her tweet for a variety of reasons, but especially because she didn’t condemn former President Donald Trump for recently hosting Ye and Fuentes at Mar-A-Lago.

Now, how about a disapproving word for their dinner host? https://t.co/qXFvxPbq9W — Tom Collins (@NT_Court) December 2, 2022

...and I condemn former President Trump for dining with them? https://t.co/JR3Mz7sArW — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 2, 2022

That's weird because they literally just had dinner with the presumptive GOP presidential nominee https://t.co/P54zyrW06u — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) December 2, 2022

VO: But there definitely was a place inside the GOP for Kanye and Fuentes and Trump as well. https://t.co/aOahowObqU — Touré (@Toure) December 2, 2022

Someone's name is missing here. It wouldn't be if @GOPChairwoman had any courage or commitment to basic principles of decency and our Constitution. https://t.co/P0A08Pa8Nu — Ian Bassin 🇺🇦 (@ianbassin) December 2, 2022

Other people noted that it took an unreasonably long time before McDaniel posted the condemnation.

What I appreciate is the GOP's timely repudiation of Kanye West's antisemitism which became widely known to the public in...checks notes...October. https://t.co/uy2X9TSRxz — Kris “Kringle” Wernowsky (@kriswernowsky) December 2, 2022

It's tough to put into words how frustrating it is that it took Kanye saying "I love Hitler" for this statement to drop. It's so overdue it renders it essentially meaningless. https://t.co/8Of6OyYkGa — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) December 2, 2022

The head of the RNC didn’t tweet this until Kanye literally posted swastikas on Twitter. The Republican Party owns this hate. They created this monster, don’t let them ever forget it.



Vote every single one of them out every chance you get. https://t.co/qDKiZiyau2 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 2, 2022

Others had questions about what, if any, steps McDaniel would take to rid her party of antisemitic members.