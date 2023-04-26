Uh Oh! Ronna McDaniel Didn't Expect Brian Kilmeade To Fact Check Her On Trump Debate

Well, that’s something you don’t see every day: A Fox News host actually fact-checking a Republican official.
But that happened on Wednesday morning’s “Fox And Friends” show during an interview with Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.
Steve Doocy noted that former President Donald Trump recently announced he might skip the GOP primary debates since nobody got his approval, but McDaniel tried to nip that news in the bud.
She claimed she “talked to President Trump all the time” and would “let them know the schedule.”
She then insisted that “President Trump never shies away from a debate.”
That statement got pushback from host Brian Kilmeade, who said: “He does! He skipped ours. He skipped ours in 2016.”
McDaniel seemed slightly perturbed that Kilmeade didn’t understand the assignment but conceded, “He did. He skipped one.”
She then tried to spin things by saying that Trump “was on the center of the debate stage in 2016, and he never left it. So we’ll see what happens.”
McDaniel added, “It’s going to be a rollercoaster till August.”
In January 2016, Trump skipped the final debate before the Iowa caucus, partly because of his ongoing feud at the time with then-Fox News employee Megyn Kelly.
