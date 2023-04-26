Uh Oh! Ronna McDaniel Didn't Expect Brian Kilmeade To Fact Check Her On Trump Debate

Well, that’s something you don’t see every day: A Fox News host actually fact-checking a Republican official.

But that happened on Wednesday morning’s “Fox And Friends” show during an interview with Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

Advertisement

Steve Doocy noted that former President Donald Trump recently announced he might skip the GOP primary debates since nobody got his approval, but McDaniel tried to nip that news in the bud.

She claimed she “talked to President Trump all the time” and would “let them know the schedule.”

She then insisted that “President Trump never shies away from a debate.”

That statement got pushback from host Brian Kilmeade, who said: “He does! He skipped ours. He skipped ours in 2016.”

McDaniel seemed slightly perturbed that Kilmeade didn’t understand the assignment but conceded, “He did. He skipped one.”

She then tried to spin things by saying that Trump “was on the center of the debate stage in 2016, and he never left it. So we’ll see what happens.”

Advertisement

McDaniel added, “It’s going to be a rollercoaster till August.”

RONNA McDANIEL: President Trump never shies away from a debate



BRIAN KILMEADE: Yes he does. He skipped ours in 2016.



McDANIEL: He did. He skipped one. pic.twitter.com/tyFNbRhtM4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2023

In January 2016, Trump skipped the final debate before the Iowa caucus, partly because of his ongoing feud at the time with then-Fox News employee Megyn Kelly.

Many Twitter users were amused to see McDaniel’s unexpected reaction to being fact-checked by, of all people, a Fox News host.

Liars lie so often on @foxandfriends it's unusual to see a lying liar like @GOPChairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel get called out for a lie live on @FoxNews https://t.co/8yNSpjx7b2 — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) April 26, 2023

He also set unrealistic conditions in order to submarine the second general election debate in 2020. He also agitated to avoid a debate with Cruz at the tail end of the 2016 primaries. https://t.co/hGS2a7anLM — Philip Bump (@pbump) April 26, 2023

Advertisement

Rnc chairwoman referencing Trump 2016: “He was in the center of the debate stage and he never left it”



Why is the party chair doing Trump So Strong hagiography for a guy that members of her own party voted to bar from running for office again? https://t.co/F4dBCa3yVG — Tim Miller (@Timodc) April 26, 2023

is ronna fixin to date junior?

she seems to have gone 75% guilfoyle. https://t.co/7WwBHcGwLt — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) April 26, 2023