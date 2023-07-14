RNC Chair Makes No Exception For Trump As She Doubles Down On GOP Loyalty Pledge

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel doubled down on her party’s loyalty pledge ahead of the first GOP primary debate which requires qualifying candidates to agree to back the party’s eventual presidential nominee in 2024.

McDaniel, who was elected to a fourth two-year term as chair in January, revealed to CNN’s Chris Wallace that candidates should agree to the “Beat Biden” pledge before the debate in Milwaukee next month.

“And what we’re saying... is if you’re going to stand on the Republican National Committee debate stage, you should be able to support the nominee and beat Biden,” McDaniel told Wallace.

Several GOP presidential candidates who have criticized former President Donald Trump have also questioned the loyalty pledge, which the RNC will present to those who meet the donor and polling criteria for the debate.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have shown concern over the requirement while former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) said he would not sign the loyalty pledge as he was not going to back Trump.

“I’m not changing my opinion on the loyalty pledge,” Hurd told MSNBC earlier this week.

“Donald Trump is a proven loser,” he said. “I tell Republicans if you elect Donald Trump for the Republican nominee, then we are willingly giving Biden four more years.”

Trump has also yet to confirm whether he will sign the loyalty pledge, as well.

The CNN host went on to ask McDaniel – who Trump endorsed for her RNC post in 2017 – if “even” the former president must fulfill the loyalty pledge requirement before pressing her further on the matter.

“If the front runner who at this point is far ahead of the rest of the field decides to skip the debates, isn’t that going to really cut into the credibility and the importance of these debates?” asked Wallace.

“I think these debates are critical. I hope he joins the debate stage. I think he’ll be on the debate stage. I know his consultants, some of them are saying just skip it. I think anytime we can get in front of the American people is good for our party,” McDaniel said.

“And what if he skips it?” Wallace questioned.