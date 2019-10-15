RNC Chairwoman Decries Nepotism In Politics — Even Though Mitt Romney Is Her Uncle

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel attacked Hunter Biden on Tuesday for using his family connections ― only to get called out by Twitter users for the exact same thing.
McDaniel is the niece of former presidential nominee and current Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, but didn’t mention that minor detail in a tweet attacking the son of former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Luckily, many Twitter users quickly reminded McDaniel that she may not be the best person to criticize political nepotism.
Some Twitter users felt McDaniel was on to something, but wished she’d take things further.
