People Can’t Believe The RNC Chair Had The Audacity To Tweet About Pride Month

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted her support for Pride Month and faced immediate backlash, given the slew of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed by the GOP in recent years.
The Republican Party was “proud to have doubled our LGBTQ support over the last 4 years,” wrote McDaniel. She also vowed to “continue to grow our big tent by supporting measures that promote fairness and balance protections for LGBTQ Americans and those with deeply held religious beliefs.”
McDaniel’s post jarred with many.
The criticism was led by Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Pete Buttigieg in February became the first openly gay person confirmed to a Cabinet seat.
“Re-visit your party’s platform before you open your mouth about #pride,” Chasten Buttigieg responded to McDaniel.
Other critics agreed: