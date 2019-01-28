RNC Chair Trolled Over Hugely Deceptive Tweet: 'I Am Dumber For Reading This'

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel faced a wave of social media backlash for touting deceptive unemployment statistics in an effort to bash former President Barack Obama and praise President Donald Trump.

On Friday, McDaniel tweeted what she dubbed “a 10-year challenge you haven’t seen before,” featuring a comparison of the numbers from 2009 and 2019, with Obama’s face on one side and Trump’s on the other.

The chairwoman was probably correct in calling it something Twitter hadn’t yet seen, given that the numbers being pinned on Obama existed less than a week into his presidency and were instead reflective of the crippling recession that was already underway. Furthermore, that economic downturn began in 2007 under the presidency of George W. Bush, a Republican.

Still, she used the misleading post to boost Trump while criticizing Obama:

Under @realDonaldTrump, our economy is finally working for ALL Americans.



Here's a 10-year challenge you haven't seen before... pic.twitter.com/AcExdVpIu2 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 26, 2019

Twitter immediately took note of the jarring juxtaposition, mocking McDaniel for even raising it in the first place.

We haven’t seen this before because no one else was willing to make such a stupid argument. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 26, 2019

Other users were a bit more merciful:

Interesting the GOP chairwoman picked unemployment levels George W handed to Obama.



You'd think the GOP would keep mum on its negative history. — Joe Shands (@JShandsNorCal) January 26, 2019

Ronnnnnnaaaaa, you gotta be kidding me. It was a financial crisis. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 26, 2019

Why do you think the American people are fools? — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 26, 2019

So you are comparing someone who turned around our economy in 2009 to someone who is about to ruin it in 2019?



I am dumber for reading this tweet. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 26, 2019

I wouldn’t have thought your job was to tout Obama’s accomplishments. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) January 26, 2019

McDaniel’s message was posted just as the RNC pledged total support for Trump ahead of the 2020 election. His list of challengers on the right remains unclear.