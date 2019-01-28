RNC Chair Trolled Over Hugely Deceptive Tweet: 'I Am Dumber For Reading This'

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel faced a wave of social media backlash for touting deceptive unemployment statistics in an effort to bash former President Barack Obama and praise President Donald Trump.
On Friday, McDaniel tweeted what she dubbed “a 10-year challenge you haven’t seen before,” featuring a comparison of the numbers from 2009 and 2019, with Obama’s face on one side and Trump’s on the other.
The chairwoman was probably correct in calling it something Twitter hadn’t yet seen, given that the numbers being pinned on Obama existed less than a week into his presidency and were instead reflective of the crippling recession that was already underway. Furthermore, that economic downturn began in 2007 under the presidency of George W. Bush, a Republican.
Still, she used the misleading post to boost Trump while criticizing Obama:
McDaniel’s message was posted just as the RNC pledged total support for Trump ahead of the 2020 election. His list of challengers on the right remains unclear.