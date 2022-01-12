Entertainment

Musicians, Celebs Honor Ronnie Spector's Memory With Tribute Tweets

Brian Wilson and Steven Van Zandt were among the fans who honored the singer's memory on Wednesday.
Singer Ronnie Spector attends the 25th Annual Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on March 15, 2010, in New York City.
The death of Ronettes singer Ronnie Spector on Wednesday inspired all sorts of tribute tweets from many celebrity admirers.

The “Be My Baby” singer died after a brief battle with cancer, but the outpouring of grief and admiration on social media suggests her memory will live on for a long time.

