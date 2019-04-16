Ronny Chieng Explains Why An Asian Would Make The Perfect President

Hey, Asians, the dude’s got a point.

Comedian and “Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng appeared on “The Tonight Show” over the weekend and made some pretty compelling arguments for why an Asian American would make an excellent president during his stand-up segment. He’s not wrong.

“Government shutdown? There’s no government shutdown with Asian people in charge. We don’t shut down for anything. We don’t shut down for Christmas. Do you understand?” Chieng joked, referring to Chinese restaurants’ typical work schedule. “We work through public holidays. Any city in America ― when it’s 3 a.m. and you’re hungry, where do you go? You go to Chinatown! It’s where you go.”

The comedian said that, with an Asian president in the White House, “we’ll fix this place in a week. I promise you.”

“Because we don’t care, we just want things to work. Imagine all the Asian people in government just going down the list of broken things in America, fixing this one-by-one with no agenda ― just pure logic.”

Word.

Chieng’s set drew a standing ovation from the crowd. Because, well, FACTS. Some people on social media even called for Chieng to run for president.

There are currently three candidates of Asian American or Pacific Islander descent who’ve announced they’re running for president: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.