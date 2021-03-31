Ronny Chieng’s 2016 Takedown Of Fox News' Anti-Asian Bit Goes Viral Again

Comedian and “Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng minced no words before the 2016 election when he shut down the “idiocy” of a racist Fox News segment about Asian-Americans.

And Chieng’s five-year-old commentary on Fox News personality Jess Watters’ offensive report on Chinatown in New York is now going viral again ― having been re-shared online by the Comedy Central program in light of a spike in anti-Asian violence in the United States.

In the bit, Chieng expressed his astonishment at Watters’ propagation of racist stereotypes and mocking of people who don’t speak English.

“What the hell was that? How was that on the news?” Chieng asked of a segment that aired on the now-defunct show, “The O’Reilly Factor” (whose host Bill O’Reilly left the conservative network in disgrace in 2017).

“Where the fuck did this come from?” added Chieng, calling Watters an “ignorant sack of shit.”

“Fuck this guy,” he added.

Watch the video here: