PoliticsJoe Biden Fox NewsRonny Jackson

Trump-Loving GOP Congressman Slammed For 'Deplorable' Biden Cancer Comments

Critics ripped Rep. Ronny Jackson for crossing the line in his latest attack on the president.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) couldn’t spare a kind word for President Joe Biden even when talking about his recent cancer diagnosis.

Instead, Jackson lamented that a cancerous lesion had been removed from the president’s chest.

“Biden is the cancer,” Jackson said on Fox News on Sunday. “He’s what needs to be removed, not the lesion they found.”

Jackson, who served as White House physician to presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, has since turned into a conspiracy theorist ― and has become known for outlandish claims such as his pronouncement that Trump could live to 200 or that the former president should be the nation’s “MAGA king.”

Even by those standards, Jackson’s critics said he went beyond the pale with his cancer comments:

