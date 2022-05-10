Politics

GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson Rants About Email Interference, Gets Sent Straight To Spam

"This can't be real," one critic fired back at the former White House doctor who raved about Donald Trump's "excellent" health.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Ronny Jackson’s (R-Texas) Donald Trump-esque rant about emails was sent to spam on Monday.

Jackson, the former Trump White House physician who raised eyebrows with his sycophantic praise of the former president’s “excellent” health, accused Google’s Gmail service of “actively suppressing emails from Republicans from hitting your inbox.”

“Straight to SPAM! This is ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Big Tech is out of CONTROL!” he ranted, while offering no evidence to back up his claims.

Critics asked if they could pay to have GOP missives miss their inboxes:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald TrumpRonny Jacksongmail

Popular in the Community