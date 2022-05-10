GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson Rants About Email Interference, Gets Sent Straight To Spam

Rep. Ronny Jackson’s (R-Texas) Donald Trump-esque rant about emails was sent to spam on Monday.
Jackson, the former Trump White House physician who raised eyebrows with his sycophantic praise of the former president’s “excellent” health, accused Google’s Gmail service of “actively suppressing emails from Republicans from hitting your inbox.”
“Straight to SPAM! This is ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Big Tech is out of CONTROL!” he ranted, while offering no evidence to back up his claims.
Gmail is actively suppressing emails from Republicans from hitting your inbox. Straight to SPAM! This is ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Big Tech is out of CONTROL!!— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) May 9, 2022
Critics asked if they could pay to have GOP missives miss their inboxes:
Hey @gmail how much do I have to pay to get this feature? https://t.co/rPK4Pi25u3— Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) May 10, 2022
I have a newsletter. There are a ton of steps I have to take to ensure my emails aren't sent to spam, including text-to-image ratio, certain verbiage, unsubscribe rates, etc. If Ronny's emails look anything like his tweets, I would be floored if his emails *weren't* sent to spam. https://t.co/c4UhI6P1gA— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 9, 2022
newsletter subscribers complain about this to me every week. the difference is that i don't concoct any insane conspiracy theories to make myself seem like a victim https://t.co/QLcWYXsq2k— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 10, 2022
The same happens to Democratic candidates as well. When you continue to spam people asking for donations on a daily basis you get reported. You get reported enough and you get sent to spam.— Russell Foster A New Texas (@RussellFosterTX) May 10, 2022
Maybe try actually talking to your district to fundraise instead of spamming strangers. https://t.co/MY3e8w2KUQ
Oh.— Mr. Mo'Kelly 🎙️📺 (@MrMokelly) May 10, 2022
My.
God.
This can't be real. Spam emails are hitting the spam folder. "ELECTION INTERFERENCE." https://t.co/TXYrtsFBXM
No, I'm reporting them as "Spam".— 🇺🇦🇺🇸🏳️🌈Meidas_T'Sharra🏳️🌈🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TSharraRahl) May 10, 2022
It's working perfectly.
Except it's not.— — • 𝗖 𝗛 𝗘 𝗘 𝗞 𝗬 • — (@andreagail_k) May 9, 2022
You signed up for too many Trump, Trump PAC, Trump family, Trump campaign, Trump Slave America, Trump America Thirst, etc.'s endless donation spam sites.
Spamming is abusive. Thank God for spam filters.
Much appreciation to Gmail, if true.— FP Smith (@fpsmith303) May 9, 2022
In case anybody actually believes this nonsense:— Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) May 10, 2022
Democratic campaign emails sometimes end up in the spam folder, too. There are dedicated staffers who strategize and work to avoid this from happening, It is not "election interference" from "Big Tech." https://t.co/m5iwgqup6R
Can you ask them to suppress my GOP emails? They keep hitting my inbox & most of my Democratic emails are going to spam. Also, Nigerian prince keeps emailing me & it is hit or miss whether it goes to spam.— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) May 9, 2022
Thanks for working on this. Also, can you do something about humidity?
First they came for Muslims, Jews, and Blacks. Then they came for the LGBTQ community. Then they came for all women.— Peter Gleick 🇺🇸 (@PeterGleick) May 9, 2022
Finally, when only white male supremacists were left, they came for our spam filters. https://t.co/AglBCkN57m
Or, more likely, you don't understand how gmail works.— Edgeycated (@Edgeycated) May 9, 2022
When you spam people, you end up in the spam folder? That's a feature, not a bug. https://t.co/MdkKo85Yww— Morten Øverbye (@morten) May 10, 2022
I guess it's time for me to sign up for Gmail! Why didn't they use this as a marketing tool? Genius!— kdino (@kdino) May 9, 2022
Lmao 🤣 It's not Gmail! It's people blacklisting Republican campaign addresses that are constantly requesting donations!— Adam Casillas (@boyclue) May 10, 2022
Maybe you guys shouldn’t send forty emails a day asking for money so your marks might be able to see a secret video of you thinking real hard about how much you love Trump or whatever.— Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) May 9, 2022
I'd give you some hints as to how to auth your email domain, but we're all better off if this stuff goes to spam.— Please get the vaxx (っ◕‿◕)っ (@TheyCallMeTarz) May 9, 2022
