'Unhinged': Right-Wing Lawmaker Ripped Over Gun-Toting 'Message' For Biden Admin

Sharp-eyes viewers also spotted a big problem with how he was holding one of his firearms.
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) fired off an angry video message aimed at the administration of President Joe Biden

On the same day four people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indiana mall, and less than two months after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex. left 19 children and two adults dead, Jackson tweeted:

Jackson was once White House physician to presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump but has since turned into a conspiracy theorist ― and is so loyal to Trump that he once claimed the then-president could live to 200.

Jackson’s critics called him out over the video... as well as the dangerous angle of one of his weapons:

