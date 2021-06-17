Dr. Ronny Jackson, who went from serving as Donald Trump’s presidential physician to representing Texas in Congress as a Republican, is accusing President Joe Biden of cognitive decline.
On Thursday, Jackson released a letter asking the 77-year-old president to submit to a cognitive test immediately because of “mental decline and forgetfulness.”
The letter claims that all presidents should follow in Trump’s footsteps to “document and demonstrate sound mental abilities.”
Trump infamously bragged about acing a cognitive test that required him to remember the order of five objects: “person, woman, man, camera, TV.”
“The first questions are very easy,” the president told Fox News’ Chris Wallace last year. “The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question.”
The test the then-president was talking about is meant to detect Alzheimer’s, not intelligence, and Trump’s boast became something of a joke — making Jackson’s letter all the more questionable.
“The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their President. They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties demanded of the office, and they deserve to have full transparency on the mental state of their highest elected leader,” the letter reads.
It was signed by 13 other House Republicans
On Wednesday, following his bilateral meeting with Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters the president is “of sound mind and should be taken seriously,” correcting misinformation previously published by Russian media.
Many called Jackson’s judgment into question following the release of the letter. While serving as a White House physician, he faced multiple accusations of misconduct, including making “sexual and denigrating” comments about a female subordinate and violating the policy on drinking alcohol on presidential trips, prompting colleagues to worry about his ability to provide proper medical care.
As you might expect, Jackson’s letter about Biden brought up a lot memories for snarky Twitter users.