Trump-Loving GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson Gets Schooled Over Weird 'MAGA King' Fantasy

As Brits mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and celebrate the accession of King Charles III to the throne, at least one American lawmaker wants the U.S. to have its own royalty.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) wants Donald Trump to be the nation’s “MAGA King.”

Jackson, who has openly embraced some of Trump’s favorite conspiracy theories, tweeted:

Retweet if you want the MAGA King back now!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) September 12, 2022

The phrase is a play on President Joe Biden’s critical nickname for Trump earlier this year, when he dismissed the former president by sarcastically referring to him as “the great MAGA king.”

But if anyone is ready to embrace that title for Trump, it may be Jackson, the former White House physician so gaga for the former president that he once declared he could live to 200.

Now, he’s taking it even further as he calls for the return of his “MAGA King.”

Jackson’s critics on Twitter were quick to point out that few things are less American than kings:

No.

We don’t want a king.

See: origin story. — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) September 12, 2022

We dumped our last King in 1776.

Maybe you can read about it someday...... https://t.co/45IT1dOLnn — Nate Bell (@NateBell4AR) September 12, 2022

What is wrong with you?



This is the United States of America.



We don’t have Kings. Remember the three branches of government?

That’s the way we do it here.



What a small man.

PITIFUL. — ❤️🧡💛ᗰia💚💙💜 (@mommamia1217) September 12, 2022

Totally normal thing for a Member of Congress to say. https://t.co/iOzvtEdDux — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 13, 2022

Did Ronny never have to watch this?https://t.co/sdW2GFlWZI — (((Barabbas)))🇺🇦 (@RealBarabbas) September 12, 2022

This is America. We don't do kings here.



You should know better than this, Admiral. https://t.co/eaUllE8kI0 — North Atlantic Ferrets Organization 🇺🇦 (@MeAndMyFerrets) September 12, 2022