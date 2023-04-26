What's Hot

MAGA-Obsessed GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson Mocked After Wild New Boast About Trump

The GOP lawmaker and conspiracy theorist's latest claim gets a blunt fact-check on Twitter.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.), already known for his over-the-top praise of Donald Trump, delivered another doozy in his support of the former president on Tuesday night.

Speaking on Fox News, Jackson bragged about Trump’s cognitive health and how he passed the infamous “Person, Woman, Camera, Man, TV” test.

“The interesting thing is I’ve looked at it, it’s not a particularly easy test, is it?” Sean Hannity asked.

“No, it’s not,” Jackson insisted.

In reality, the test is designed to be easy ― it’s to check for signs of cognitive decline, not intelligence ― and the doctor who invented it has said as much.

“It is supposed to be easy for someone who has no cognitive impairment,” Dr. Dr. Ziad Nasreddine told MarketWatch in 2020.

But Jackson didn’t let that stop him from bragging about how Trump did on the test while calling President Joe Biden “an angry, confused old man.”

Another sign Trump is better, he said, is that the ex-president is (slightly) younger and can talk on and on:

Jackson was in the White House medical office for three presidents, but is perhaps best remembered for his wild pronouncements when serving as physician to Trump, such as claiming he could live to 200.

He has since turned into a conspiracy theorist who wants Trump to be the country’s “MAGA king.”

Now, he’s boasting of Trump’s ability to speak for two hours as a qualification for office and evidence of cognitive health.

Critics were quick to point out that while Trump can ― and sometimes does ― speak for hours, those speeches are often lengthy and unfocused grievance sessions where he jumps from topic to topic.

