“I have to say that IRobot is the way to go. We tried other vacumes before getting this one and there is a reason they are the number 1 robot vacume. The suction is great and with a dog with longer fur it does a terrific job at getting it all. You need to clean the rollers and the side swipe piece to get the hair out everry once in a while but they make it easy. The only thing I wish they would do is to allow more than one map to be saved for different rooms.” — Phantom Pilot 1

“...The carpets themselves look fantastic after the Roomba goes through the house... I really didn’t expect it to be able to clean the accumulated dust under the beds. It did fantastic! Of course, its little debris area filled up rapidly, and several times, when cleaning in areas that had not been vacuumed in a long time. It took two and three times running under beds before they were really clean underneath and the dust bin didn’t fill up. After the initial cleaning or two, even under the beds and throughout the entire house can be cleaned usually without having to empty the dustbin. All I can say is I’m glad my wife wanted this for Christmas! Roomba has been a great cleaning asset to our house!” — Ray O (This review was edited for length. Read the full review.)