ShoppingAmazonCleaningroomba

Roomba Vacuums Are Up To 38% Off On Amazon Right Now

Take advantage of a limited-time sale on these popular robot vacuum cleaners.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Automatic-Disposal-Connected-Anti-Allergen/dp/B07QXM2V6X?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63c94faee4b01a4363850286%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iRobot Roomba s9+" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c94faee4b01a4363850286" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Automatic-Disposal-Connected-Anti-Allergen/dp/B07QXM2V6X?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63c94faee4b01a4363850286%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">iRobot Roomba s9+</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Vacuum-Wi-Fi-Connectivity-Carpets-Self-Charging/dp/B08SP5GYJP?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63c94faee4b01a4363850286%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iRobot Roomba 694" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c94faee4b01a4363850286" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Vacuum-Wi-Fi-Connectivity-Carpets-Self-Charging/dp/B08SP5GYJP?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63c94faee4b01a4363850286%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">iRobot Roomba 694</a>
Amazon
iRobot Roomba s9+ and iRobot Roomba 694

In the world of smart home devices, there are tons of neat gadgets that help you carry out everyday tasks like keeping an eye on your pet, cooking and of course cleaning. But when it comes to keeping your floors spotless and crumb-free, using a robot vacuum that does all the work for you is the way to go.

Right now on Amazon, you can get one for as low at $179. For a limited time, several iRobot Roomba models are on sale for up to 38% off, meaning today is your chance to modernize and “smart”-ify your tidying routine. These intelligent vacuums are ideal for those with busy lives, parents of pets or human children, and anyone who really just doesn’t feel like vacuuming every day.

Below, we rounded up the top iRobot Roomba deals to help save you time and money.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
iRobot Roomba J7 (33% off)
With mapping technology and “precision vision,” this vacuum stays out of the way of pets and cords and avoids bumping into tables and couches. The power-lifting suction makes it ideal for carpets and getting pet hair off the floor. Hook it up with your Alexa or Google Home for voice control.
$399 at Amazon (originally $599.99)
2
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (27% off)
The iRobot Roomba i3+ has automatic dirt disposal. After doing its cleaning rounds, it plugs back into its base where it empties all the dirt. It can collect up to 60 days’ worth of floor dust, meaning you only need to fuss with it every other month.
$399 at Amazon (originally $549.99)
3
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 (35% off)
This model offers Roomba's signature dirt detection technology that allows the device to suss out (and suction dirt from) the filthier regions of your home, along with sensors that allow it to seamlessly navigate a space and avoid falling down the stairs.
$179 at Amazon (originally $274)
4
Amazon
iRobot Roomba S9+ (20% off)
If you’re looking to splurge on iRobot’s top-of-the-line model, the S9+ has 40 times the suction power of the 600 series, according to the brand. It can create a map of your home and will self-empty for up to 60 days. You can even use Alexa, Google Home or the iRobot app to tell your S9+ Roomba to clean a specific part of your home.
$799 at Amazon (originally $999.99)
5
Amazon
iRobot Roomba S9+ and Braava Jet M6 bundle (38% off)
Get the best of both clean worlds with this bundle that includes the S9+ and Braava Jet M6 robot mop. Combining the powerful suction power and advanced sensors of the S9+ and the Braava Jet M6's precision jet spraying, you'll never have to break out your traditional mop again.
$999 at Amazon (originally $1,599.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Dust trimming, light fixtures, and furniture before working on your floors

41 Cleaning Basics It's About Time You Learned

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

These 11 People Still Haven’t Had COVID. We Asked Them To Share Their Secrets.

Food & Drink

By Not Drinking, This Bartender Became Better At His Job

Style & Beauty

This Type Of ‘Cycling’ Does Wonders For Your Body, But It’s Not Exercise

Wellness

Study Offers Cautionary Tale About Teens, Weight-Loss Surgery And Alcohol

Travel

How To Spot A Vacation Rental Scam On Airbnb, Vrbo And More

Home & Living

This Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

8 Subtle Ways Parents Create Anxiety Without Realizing It

Style & Beauty

Rom-Com Core Is Projected To Be The Biggest Fashion Trend Of 2023

Shopping

43 Small Ways To Make Your Place Look So Much Better This Year

Food & Drink

Chefs Share The One Kitchen Tool That Helps Them Eat Healthy

Shopping

Impress Your Valentine By Delivering Heart-Shaped Bagels (And More) To Their Doorstep

Shopping

A Dermatologist Reveals How To Get Your Skin Care Back On Track Post-Holiday Excess

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

The Rudest Things You Can Do In A Group Fitness Class

Home & Living

This Shocking Documentary Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

Before Your Parents Retire, Make Sure You Ask About These 6 Things

Shopping

35 Travel Items That Are Worth Purchasing Because Frequent Travelers Swear By Them

Shopping

If You Love A Clean House But Also Identify As Lazy, Here Are 34 Products That Do The Work For You

Shopping

If You Have A Toddler In Your Life, Here Are 26 Things You'll Want To Buy ASAP

Wellness

Does Taking Vitamins Help When You Have COVID?

Food & Drink

Pro Chefs Share Secrets To Making Microwaved Food Taste Amazing

Shopping

Your Mom REALLY Deserves A Valentine's Day Gift. Here Are 18 Actually Nice Ones.

Shopping

This Super-Easy Kitchen Swap Will Make Your Food Taste Infinitely Better

Wellness

Is Today Really The Saddest Day Of The Year? What To Know About 'Blue Monday.'

Shopping

Remove Pollutants From Your Water With An Expert-Recommended Filtration System

Shopping

Put A Spring In Your Step With Some Highly-Rated Men's Running Shoes From Zappos

Shopping

39 Organization Products For Achieving A Neat, Tidy Home

Shopping

Stylish Planners From Target That Will Make Getting Organized Fun

Relationships

Prince Harry Wants To Spill Family Tea And Reconcile. Is That Even Possible?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

How Accurate Are At-Home COVID Tests With The XBB Subvariant?

Shopping

If You Have Arthritis, Doctors Say These Products Can Help Ease Pain

Wellness

Gas Stoves Are A Health Risk. Here's What To Do If You Have One.

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You This Instagram-Famous Moisturizer Is Worth Every Penny

Shopping

The One Gadget You May Need To Help With Plantar Fasciitis

Wellness

Depression Symptoms May Look Different For Black Women. Here’s How.

Shopping

37 Practical Products From Amazon That Readers Loved In 2022

Relationships

Working From Home Is A Better Deal For Husbands Than Wives, Study Shows

Food & Drink

The Best Instant Oatmeal At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Food & Drink

5 Foods That You Should Never Put In An Air Fryer