Roomba Vacuums Are Up To 41% Off On Amazon Right Now

Take advantage of a limited-time sale on these popular robot vacuum cleaners.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Vacuum-Wi-Fi-Connectivity-Carpets-Self-Charging/dp/B08SP5GYJP?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6480895ae4b04ee51a91a5b7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iRobot Roomba 694" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6480895ae4b04ee51a91a5b7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Vacuum-Wi-Fi-Connectivity-Carpets-Self-Charging/dp/B08SP5GYJP?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6480895ae4b04ee51a91a5b7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">iRobot Roomba 694</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Roomba-Vacuum-Braava-Bundle/dp/B08DYW417W?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6480895ae4b04ee51a91a5b7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iRobot Roomba s9+" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6480895ae4b04ee51a91a5b7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Roomba-Vacuum-Braava-Bundle/dp/B08DYW417W?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6480895ae4b04ee51a91a5b7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">iRobot Roomba s9+</a>.
In the world of smart home devices, there are tons of neat gadgets that help you carry out everyday tasks like keeping an eye on your pet, cooking and of course cleaning. But when it comes to keeping your floors spotless and crumb-free, using a robot vacuum that does all the work for you is the way to go.

Right now on Amazon, you can get one for as low at $179. For a limited time, several iRobot Roomba models are on sale for up to 41% off, meaning today is your chance to modernize and “smart”-ify your tidying routine. These intelligent vacuums are ideal for those with busy lives, parents of pets or human children, and anyone who really just doesn’t feel like vacuuming every day.

Below, we rounded up the top iRobot Roomba deals to help save you time and money.

iRobot Roomba S9+ and Braava Jet M6 bundle (41% off)
Get the best of both clean worlds with this bundle that includes the S9+ and Braava Jet M6 robot mop. Combining the powerful suction power and advanced sensors of the S9+ and the Braava Jet M6's precision jet spraying, you'll never have to break out your traditional mop again.
$949 at Amazon (originally $1,599.99)
iRobot Roomba 694 (35% off)
This model offers Roomba's signature dirt detection technology that allows the device to suss out (and suction dirt from) the filthier regions of your home, along with sensors that allow it to seamlessly navigate a space and avoid falling down the stairs.
$179 at Amazon (originally $274)
iRobot Roomba J7 (33% off)
With mapping technology and “precision vision,” this vacuum stays out of the way of pets and cords and avoids bumping into tables and couches. The power-lifting suction makes it ideal for carpets and getting pet hair off the floor. Hook it up with your Alexa or Google Home for voice control.
$399 at Amazon (originally $599.99)
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (31% off)
The iRobot Roomba i3+ has automatic dirt disposal. After doing its cleaning rounds, it plugs back into its base where it empties all the dirt. It can collect up to 60 days’ worth of floor dust, meaning you only need to fuss with it every other month.
$379 at Amazon (originally $549.99)
iRobot Roomba S9+ (25% off)
If you’re looking to splurge on iRobot’s top-of-the-line vacuum-only model, the S9+ has 40 times the suction power of the 600 series, according to the brand. It can create a map of your home and will self-empty for up to 60 days. You can even use Alexa, Google Home or the iRobot app to tell your S9+ Roomba to clean a specific part of your home.
$749 at Amazon (originally $999.99)
