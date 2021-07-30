Rory McIlroy Reveals Why He Won't Wear A Hat At The Tokyo Olympics

There’s one question atop the minds of golf spectators this week: Why isn’t Rory McIlroy wearing a hat?
The golf pro from Northern Ireland typically wears a Nike-emblazoned cap as part of a massive endorsement deal he signed with the sports giant, but it’s been absent during his appearances at the Tokyo Olympics.
Why? It’s not because of sponsorship conflicts or a general distaste for hat wear.
It’s because he has a teeny, tiny head, he told reporters Thursday.
“I have such a small head,” he said at a press conference in Japan Thursday. “My head is so small that I have to get Nike to make me custom hats, so whenever I’m in a team events and the hats aren’t custom, they’re all too big.”
A tip of the hat to you, Rory. We appreciate your honesty.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter