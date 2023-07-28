Back in the mid-aughts, I was diagnosed with rosacea subtype 2 — the papulopustular kind with bumps that look like acne — and it’s been a struggle to find products that don’t make my rosacea worse. In an effort to narrow down what triggers my flare-ups, I’ve seen so many dermatologists, taken antibiotics, tried supplements, used prescription topicals and kept a decade-long detailed spreadsheet of every single product and ingredient I put on my face (I can’t even look at niacinamide or salicylic acid without breaking out all over).
Part of what makes the condition so annoying to deal with it that there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Even certain products that are commonly recommended for people with rosacea — such as mineral sunscreens, CeraVe and redness-relieving creams — make mine so angry. The fact that there are still several different theories about what causes rosacea, from gut health and immune system issues to the small mites that live in everyone’s skin, doesn’t always help narrow things down, either. Common triggers can be physical, topical, emotional, weather- and food-related and beyond, and so many things touch our faces, from skin care to laundry products on our pillowcases.
“Tolerability of products and triggers of rosacea are very individualized,” agreed Dr. Julie C. Harper, founder of the Dermatology and Skin Care Center of Birmingham in Alabama and a member of the National Rosacea Society’s medical advisory board. “What aggravates rosacea in one person does not predictably aggravate rosacea in everyone. It is probably most important that individuals keep a log or journal of what predictably triggers their rosacea and then avoid that.”
I’ve finally made progress to the point that most days, I don’t have much visible rosacea. One thing I’ve found is that my skin thrives when I’m using lightweight products that aren’t heavy or occlusive. For lack of a better word, my skin seems to like more “breathable” water-based products rather than those typically recommended for people with compromised skin barriers.
I asked Harper why that might be the case, since it seems to run counter to so much common advice for “rosaceans.”
“It may be the circumstances that prompt you to use the occlusive agents that are actually the trigger,” she said. “For example, people frequently attribute a flare of rosacea to sunscreen but it is more likely that the trigger is sunlight itself or even heat. We are also more likely to reach for occlusive agents when our skin feels dry or when we are dealing with cold temperatures and low humidity. Cold, dry air is tough on the skin, disturbing the skin barrier, which is a known trigger for rosacea. Lastly, occlusive agents and thicker products, like sunscreens with a lot of zinc oxide, can be harder to remove from the skin. People may be more likely to use a more aggressive cleanser or skin care product to try to get the skin to feel clean. This can also disrupt the skin barrier and trigger a flare of rosacea.”
In other words, there’s more for me to try to figure out now, but that’s a helpful start in understanding why my skin seems to thrive when I’m using certain products rather than others. I’ve learned to reach for light formulas focused on aloe or green tea and with a relatively minimal list of ingredients — the more things a formula contains, after all, the more likely it is to include a trigger.
“If a product or an ingredient seems to trigger a rosacea flare, then avoid it,” Harper said. “There are lots of good skin care products to choose from.”
Although what works for me may not work for someone else with rosacea or sensitive skin, I do know that reading about what’s been successful for other people sent me down some fruitful paths in my own trigger-elimination-slash-face-soothing journey. Here are the very few products I allow to touch my skin these days. My face is generally clearer than it has ever been since I got rosacea, and maybe there’ll be something here that helps yours improve, too.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin face cleanser
Since switching to this creamy whipped cleanser years ago, my skin is less oily, less irritated and never painfully tight after a wash. My face never felt clean when I tried using extra-emollient options like Cetaphil, but this takes off my makeup and sunscreen without my skin having to suffer for it. Every time I try a different cleanser, I regret it and switch back immediately. It's beautifully fragrance-free, so there's no unnecessary irritation possibility from a wash-off product that doesn't need to smell good, anyway. In addition to aloe and glycerin, this contains other typically rosacea-kind ingredients including allantoin
, feverfew, green tea, licorice root extrac
t and vitamin E. While their efficacy in a wash-off product is probably arguable, I know they're better to have than other possible ingredients, given that other cleansers have definitely irritated my rosacea. And best of all, the brand also offers one-ounce
and two-ounce mini sizes
that are great for travel so I never have to take a risk on random hotel soap or whatever is in a friend's bathroom.
E.L.F. Holy Hydration hydrating serum
This hydrating serum is super gentle and effective for me as a moisture-boosting layer in my lightweight skin care routine. The water-based formula contains a thoughtfully spare and targeted mix of jojoba, aloe, vitamin E, grape seed oil, chamomile
and shea butter. Although too many oils or too much oil can trigger irritation for me, this formulation is just right for my combination face.
Dear Klairs Fundamental Water gel cream
This hydrating vegan K-beauty
moisturizing cream has a delightfully lightweight gel texture that leaves my skin neither sticky nor shiny — just looking and feeling like a better version of itself. The formula has a base of green tea water supplemented by a handful of beneficial antioxidants and ingredients including panthenol, centella asiatica extract (also known as cica) and rice extract
. I wish it came in a pump instead of a jar, but that's a small matter compared to using a pump moisturizer with an irritating formula.
Neocutis Lumière Firm Illuminating and Tightening eye cream
Although I don't have rosacea issues around my eyes (at least, not yet), I find that most eye creams still cause dryness and peeling along my lash line, and some seem to slide down onto my cheeks, where they do aggravate my rosacea. Not so with this rich moisturizing cream, which I found on sale a couple months ago and can't stop raving about (thankfully, a small dot gets the job done, so my first bottle is still going strong). It contains human growth factors, which sounds scary but isn't: They're proteins produced naturally by skin cells
— less so as we age, ugh — and may help promote the formation of collagen and elastin, which can in turn improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles. HGFs work better
when paired with peptides, which this formula has, too, along with caffeine to address puffiness, bisabolol to soothe and glycyrrhetinic acid
for its brightening possibilities. I never thought I'd say this, but I really did notice my under-eye area looked brighter right away.
Supergoop City Serum SPF 30
I've tried hundreds and hundreds of facial sunscreens over the course of my life with rosacea, and this is by far the best daily version for me yet. It's lightweight, hydrating and non-greasy and truly disappears into my skin in terms of feel, but I can tell its broad-spectrum formula is actually working because the usual pink on my cheeks has been almost entirely reduced despite the fact that I live under the constantly blazing Miami sun. It's got gentle antioxidants including vitamins E and B5, plus helpful friends like allantoin along for the ride, but doesn't contain a whole laundry list of potentially irritating unnecessary ingredients. For me, it's the best combination of effective but minimalist.
La Roche Posay Anthelios AOX daily antioxidant serum SPF 50
On days when I know I need a higher SPF, I reach for this oil-free serum-style fluid from La Roche-Posay. Some forms and concentrations of vitamin C are a little too strong for my rosacea, but this formula uses ascorbyl glucoside, which is especially stable and thankfully water-soluble, and so far it seems to be non-irritating. (Fellow antioxidant vitamin E is the fourth-listed ingredient after the active sunscreen filters, which is nice.) This formula isn't designed to also serve as a dose of daily moisture like the Supergoop sunscreen above, but it's still a serum-type weight and non-greasy, so it's easy to wear without adding shine or slime. I like that it includes some antioxidants that enhance my skin's defense against sun damage, but it doesn't go overboard trying to do too much.
Coola Organic Dew Good Illuminating probiotic serum with SPF 30
Clearly sunscreens are critical to me; I live in Florida. But they're also critical us all, and when I do want one with a little added visual oomph I use this illuminating serum formula from Coola. It's neither thick nor shiny, just glow-y and lightweight. I sit in front of a laptop all day for work, so I also appreciate that Coola says this will protect against blue light, too. Aloe and glycerin are among its first few ingredients aside the sunscreen actives, and while I've never worn it daily, it doesn't cause me any irritation with occasional use.