Jimmy Carter Joins Bidens, Clintons, First Ladies At Service For Rosalynn Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter, who entered hospice care in February, attended a memorial service Tuesday for his late wife, Rosalynn Carter, alongside a number of past and present White House occupants — including every current and former living first lady.
The 39th president appeared frail as he arrived in a wheelchair pushed by an aide, his legs covered by a blanket.
Rosalynn Carter died last week at age 96, two days after entering hospice care and several months after her family announced her dementia diagnosis.
Attendees at Tuesday’s service included President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton, and former first ladies Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.
The invitation-only service at Emory University in Atlanta was broadcast live on television for members of the public.
The Carters’ grandchildren served as honorary pallbearers, according to the Carter Center. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, family friends of the Carters, were expected to perform along with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and its Chamber Chorus.
The Carters’ personal pastor, Tony Lowden, was scheduled to deliver remarks on Tuesday and lead a private funeral service at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Rosalynn Carter will be buried at the Carter Home and Garden. The grounds are maintained by the National Park Service.
The Carters were last seen publicly together in September, taking a ride through a peanut festival in Plains, the small town where the couple kept a modest home after leaving the White House in 1981. The former president, now 99 years old, grew up on a peanut farm that he managed for a time as an adult.
Rosalynn Carter was the daughter of a father who drove a school bus and farmed, and a mother who sold milk and later worked for the post office.
Jimmy Carter said more than once that he’d found an equal partner in his wife, and he invited her to sit in on Cabinet meetings during his single term in the Oval Office. As first lady, she led a campaign to destigmatize talking about and seeking help for mental health, which included calling out journalists who used flippant terms like “crazy.”
After Jimmy Carter failed to win re-election in 1980, the Carters returned to their humble roots and dedicated most of the rest of their lives to humanitarian work.