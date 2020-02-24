Weinstein Accusers Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette Thank Women Who Testified Against Him

The jury panel, which consisted of five women and seven men, did not find Weinstein guilty on the two most serious charges of predatory sexual assault.

Testimony on those charges came from aspiring actor Jessica Mann, who said Weinstein raped her in 2013, and former production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi, who said he sexually assaulted her in 2006. Former “Sopranos” actor Annabella Sciorra, along with many other women, also testified in an effort to demonstrate the mogul’s inappropriate patterns.

In a statement, more than 20 of the at least 100 women who accused the 67-year-old of sexual misconduct ― a group known as the “silence breakers” ― expressed their distaste with Weinstein being acquitted of the predatory sexual assault charges, but felt justice in knowing that he will “forever be known as a convicted serial predator.”

“This conviction would not be possible without the testimony of the courageous women and the many women who have spoken out,” the statement read. “Despite intimidation from Weinstein’s legal team, they courageously shared their stories with the jury, the courtroom and the world.”

“This has been a flawed process from the beginning but has further exposed the difficulties women face in coming forward to tell the truth about powerful abusers,” the statement continued. “Their bravery will forever be remembered in history. Our fight is far from over.” The statement also referenced new sex crimes charges against Weinstein from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.