'Congratulations My Love': Rosario Dawson Celebrates Cory Booker's Reelection

Rosario Dawson says she’s so proud of her boyfriend Cory Booker for winning his Senate reelection race in New Jersey.

The “Briarpatch” star and activist congratulated the Democratic senator in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again,” she wrote. “To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need. We saw record turnout and need to keep building so that we can win both houses and make real change!”

Booker cruised to victory in the Garden State on Tuesday over Republican contender Rikin Mehta.

Dawson, who revealed she was dating Booker in March 2019, is a founding member of Voto Latino, an organization that encourages Latinx political involvement, voting and census participation.

While she endorsed her partner during his own presidential run last year, she and Booker didn’t see eye to eye when it came time to vote in the primaries. (Booker dropped out of the presidential race in January 2020.) Dawson said in March that she’d voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), while Booker endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, who ultimately clinched the Democratic nomination.

“Congratulations my love. I’m so grateful for your leadership and your team. We need you,” she commented on Tuesday after Booker thanked voters on Instagram for giving him a second term.

The couple have been dating since the fall of 2018 after meeting at a party through a mutual friend.

