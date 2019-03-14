Rosario Dawson Confirms Relationship With Sen. Cory Booker

Rosario Dawson confirmed that she’s dating Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and that she thinks he’s “brilliant and kind and caring.”
In an interview with TMZ at the Washington area’s Reagan National Airport on Thursday, the 39-year-old actress said she was in a relationship with the 49-year-old Booker and that she’s so “grateful” to be with him.
“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving,” she told the outlet.
The politician who won Dawson’s heart revealed two bombshells last month ― one pertaining to her and one pertaining to the country. On Feb. 1, Booker announced he was running for president, joining what’s become a crowded Democratic field. Days later, he told “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne tha God that he has “a boo.”
“I’m dating someone that’s really special,” he said on the radio show on New York City’s Power 105.1 FM. “I got a boo.”
While he kept secret his boo’s name at the time, he did say she would make a good first lady.
Neither Dawson nor Booker has been married. In 2014, the actress adopted a 12-year-old girl.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misquoted Dawson as saying “Love him” about Booker. In fact, she was describing him as “loving.”